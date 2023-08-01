Northgate College students welcomed to theatre to launch Step Up work experience programme

The Step-Up pilot scheme will start in September with up to 12 young people taking on front of house roles at the theatre which will be tailored to their individual skills and needs.

Royal & Derngate’s Customer Experience Team recently welcomed some of students, along with their parents and teachers, to a launch event at the theatre, giving them a chance to meet staff and enjoy a tour of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna Dawson, Head of Customer Experience at the theatre said: “We’re really looking forward to working with the young people from Northgate College as part of the Step-Up project. We hope to provide some invaluable experience to help them develop new skills and build their self-confidence.”

Trudi Daurie from Northgate College commented: “The students were literally buzzing with excitement after their visit to the theatre. Royal & Derngate has a great team of staff and we feel privileged to be part of this project. It’s lovely for the students to be part of something so wonderful.”