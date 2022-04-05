Northampton youth theatre group presents sequel to The Addams Family which follows a grown-up Wednesday

The Northampton Musical Theatre Company (NMTC) Youth Society is putting on a production of The Addams Family (school edition) at a theatre this weekend.

Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has a huge secret that only her father, Gomez, knows. She has fallen in love with a sweet man from a very ‘normal’ family. With Gomez’s beloved Morticia oblivious about the goings on in her family home, will he be able to keep his little girl’s secret until both families meet?

Join them plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heartwarming story of love, family and friendship – with a twist.

‘Team Thing’ at NMTC Youth Society will perform in the Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows.

This will be the NMTC Youth Society’s fourth production with a cast of more than 40 youths aged from seven to 18. They have been rehearsing since auditioning for their roles in January 2022.

Director of NMTC Youth Society, Katy Batchelor, said: “Our cast have been working incredibly hard over the last three months and are all super excited to bring the show to the stage this Easter.”

There will be four shows in total with two different casts at The Cripps Hall Theatre in Billing Road from this weekend.

Tickets can now be booked for the following shows:

‘Team Cousin IT’ at NMTC Youth Society will perform in the Saturday Matinee and Sunday evening shows.

Saturday, April 9 at 2.30pm Saturday, April 9 at 7.30pm Sunday, April 10 at 2.30pm Sunday, April 10 at 7.30pm