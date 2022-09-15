Northampton theatre's leadership programme for young people to relaunch this month

A leadership programme for young people in Northampton is set to relaunch later this month.

The NextGen Arts Leadership Programme is part of Royal & Derngate’s wider NextGen initiative enabling young people to access experience and training working with industry professionals.

NextGen Arts Leaders will work with Royal & Derngate creative mentors to develop skills in project management, marketing, producing, budgeting, research and delivery of arts-based social action projects.

NextGen arts leaders from Royal & Derngate meet Sir Ian McKellen.

Royal & Derngate’s creative learning assistant Oskar White said: “Being an arts leader is a great way for young people who are passionate about the arts to get involved in projects that really make a difference, while gaining amazing experience of arts management.

"It’s fulfilling and rewarding, and you get to work with some brilliant industry professionals and act as an ambassador for the theatre’s creative learning work.

"Following on from the successes of the group before the pandemic, we are truly thrilled to be relaunching this autumn. I can’t wait to get started again.”

As well as providing valuable skills and experience and building confidence and creativity, being a NextGen arts leader can also contribute towards gaining arts award qualifications and Duke of Edinburgh Awards, in addition to enhancing CVs and portfolios of skills and experience, theatre bosses say.

Previous projects include the Mothertongue Tales story book and education project that saw 75 young people with origins from 16 different countries coming together to perform the stories on the Royal stage, and earned the arts leaders nominations for The Mighty Creatives Partnership Working Award and the Northamptonshire Community Foundation Trailblazer Award.

Other projects include Give A Smile For Christmas providing food hampers for struggling families and the Down to Earth schools project exploring climate change through arts, sculpture and creative writing.

These projects were designed and led by young people for the benefit of their local community.

The NextGen Arts Leadership group will meet weekly on a Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm to discuss events and plan projects, starting from September 29.