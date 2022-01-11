Northampton theatre to host 'powerful one-of-a-kind' performance of Aisha and Abhaya for two nights only

Northampton' s Royal & Derngate Theatre is welcoming the return of a top dance company with their powerful new stage work, which is coming to town for two performances only.

Rambert is presenting 'Aisha and Abhaya' on Tuesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 19 - it promises an 'intense, intoxicating theatrical rush, fusing dance, film, sound and

music.'

Rambert’s fearless dancers take centre stage performing Sharon Eyal’s fierce, pulsating choreography to an original soundtrack of driving techno from Ori Lichtik and GAIKA.

Director Kibwe Tavares brings this together with a vast film fantasy, thick with atmosphere.

Sisters Aisha and Abhaya are seeking refuge from a violent homeland. We encounter them washed ashore in a strange land; a fireside ritual; Blade Runner-style cityscapes, and a huge augmented-reality Spirit.

A one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and a feast for the senses, Aisha and Abhaya is a co-production between Rambert and The Royal Ballet, in association with BBC Films and Robin Saunders.