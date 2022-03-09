Northampton theatre looks for young actors to star in comedy drama to be performed this summer

The Royal & Derngate theatre is on the lookout for young performers to star in an exciting new gig and theatre hybrid play this summer.

'Song of the Summer' is a coming of age comedy drama, which explores the highs and lows of teenage life, seen through the eyes of young musicians.

Writer-director Tristan Jackson-Pate grew up in Northampton and the play is set in the town in 2006, featuring original indie rock music inspired by the era.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Song of the Summer' poster by The Royal & Derngate.

Tristan said: "Northampton in the mid 2000s was such a brilliant place for new music. There were so many exciting and original bands around, many of whom went on to become successful touring acts.

"For me though, the experience of playing sweaty live gigs in venues from the Picturedrome to the legendary Soundhaus wasn’t about fame and fortune, it was always about friendship and fun.”

This story has been developed over several years by Cherwell Theatre Company and Royal & Derngate, with performances due to take place at The Picturedrome music venue from August 11 to August 28.

Tristan continued: “The creative team and I are excited to work with young actors and musicians to develop and stage this youth focused piece.

"There are many opportunities to get involved both on stage and in technical roles alongside professional artists."

The Royal & Derngate is seeking young people aged 14 and upwards to perform in this piece alongside professional actor musicians.

Those who are interested in finding out more are invited to sign up for an introductory workshop lead by the creative team on March 19 from 6pm - 8pm at Royal & Derngate.

Participants will then have the opportunity to form a youth ensemble, taking part in weekly sessions to create parts of the final show. These weekly sessions will take place between April and August on Tuesdays night from 7pm-9pm.

Participants do not need any previous experience, just an interest in acting, musicianship or technical theatre and do not have to be available for all of the weekly rehearsals, or all of the performance dates in August.