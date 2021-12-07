Northampton teen to perform in West End musical this Christmas

A Northampton teenager will be part of a West End musical this Christmas as she has her sights set on being a star of the stage.

Poppy Jones, who is 13, trains with TV and film performance programme Stagebox and she will be among 60 young actors and performers who will be part of the much-anticipated stage show.

Stage veteran Maureen Lipman will host West End Does: Christmas with a number of other stage stars.

Poppy Jones will perform in the musical.

The star-studded cast will be supported by the Stagebox choir, performing a mix of traditional and contemporary Christmas carols and songs to get the audience into the festive spirit.

Jasmine Quinlan-Gardner, general manager at Stagebox, said: “This is a huge moment for our wonderful members who will be representing us on stage this December.

“After such limited interaction last Christmas, we’re looking forward to lighting up Cadogan Hall with a festive show and we can’t wait for the performance.”