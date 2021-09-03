Multi-award-winning musical Chicago is coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate this autumn

Chicago is coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate in October.

The multi-award-winning musical, Chicago, is coming to the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton this autumn.

Chicago will be gracing the stage from Monday, October 4 to Saturday, October 9 with a glittering cast including Coronation Street's Faye Brooks as Roxie Hart, pop star Sinitta as Matron 'Mama' Morton along with West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn.

They are joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo as Mary Sunshine and West End stars Djalenga Scott (Annie, Chicago) as Velma Kelly and Joel Montague (Waitress, Fat Friends) as Amos Hart.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, Chicago’s sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Chicago takes to the Derngate stage from Monday, October 4 to Saturday, October 9 at 7.30pm with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.