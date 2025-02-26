Katie Price and Bobby Davro to star in touring Easter pantomime coming to Northampton for one day only

Katie Price and Bobby Davro will star in a touring “hilarious” Easter pantomime, which will pitch up in Northampton for one day only.

Two performances of Pinocchio will take place on the first day of the Easter holidays on April 7, 2025 at The Deco Theatre in Abington Square.

The show, run by Anton Benson Productions, is touring around the UK in April, at 22 locations including in Northampton, Doncaster, Burnley, Oldham and more.

Further casting news was announced last week, and confirmed that Katie Price will play the fairy at both Northampton performances. Casulty’s Amanda Henderson will play the fairy at some of the other venues during the tour.

Bobby Davro had previously been announced to star as Stromboli, alongside “Easter panto favourites” Ryan Greaves, Kate Salmon and Phyl Harries.

On the panto listing on The Deco website, the theatre said: “Anton Benson Productions return to The Old Savoy with their hilarious new Easter Pantomime… with no strings attached!

“Join Pinocchio as he sets off on his adventure to Fantasy Island, where he hopes to learn right from wrong and fulfil his dreams of becoming a real boy. But will he follow his conscience or will the wicked Stromboli have other plans?”

Shows will take place in Northampton on Monday April 7 at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now on The Deco website and are priced at £18 per adult and £16 per under 18 or over 60. Family of four tickets can be bought for £65.