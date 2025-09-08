In pictures: Star-studded cast begin preparations for Peter Pan pantomime in Northampton

Actor, writer and comedian John Thomson plays the role of Captain Hook, with CBeebies presenter George Webster joining his pirate crew as Starkey, alongside season pantomime performer Gordon Cooper as Dame Dolly and musical theatre star Simone Robinson as Wendy Darling.

The panto promises to be spectacular, top quality entertainment, with lavish sets, hilarious jokes and fun for all the family, according to the production company Evolution Productions.

Jo Gordon, Chief Executive at Royal & Derngate, said: “We’re delighted to have a great cast and company coming together for what is always a such a magical time of year. This new version of the Peter Pan story promises to make a fantastic festive outing for all ages - and it’s always a joy to welcome so many families and children into our spaces for what can often be a young person’s very first taste of theatre!”

Co-director Emily Wood added: “We are so excited to bring The All New Adventures of Peter Pan to Northampton this year. We have all the brilliant classic pantomime elements: a beastly baddie, a heroic heroine, amazing dance routines and side-splitting comedy. But this time with the iconic, much-loved characters of Captain Hook and Peter Pan, not to mention, fairies, pirates and mermaids!

"The All New Adventures of Peter Pan really does have something for everyone and it promises to be unmissable family fun this Christmas.”

The panto will run from Friday December 5 to Wednesday December 31, including a range of access enhanced performances such as relaxed, BSL interpreted, captioned and audio-described.

Take a look at the pictures below of the cast of The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, which will be on at Royal & Derngate in Northampton this Christmas.

