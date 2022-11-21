Unaware of the cancellation, excited families arrived at Milton Keynes Theatre on Saturday morning ahead of the scheduled 10.30am performance.

After facing long queues to get into the nearby paid-for car parks, theatregoers were then told at the door of the cancellation of the hugely popular show due to illness within the cast.

A customer notice placed on the theatre’s Facebook page at 9.49am on Saturday read: “Due to cast illness today’s performance of The Tiger Who Came to Tea has been cancelled. All ticket holders will be contacted to issue a refund in the coming days. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Lots of families were left disappointed at the door of Milton Keynes Theatre on Saturday after the Tiger Who Came To Tea performance was cancelled at the last minute

However it was too late for many people who had already begun their journey to Milton Keynes, therefore unaware of the notice.

Many took to social media to complain.

Karl Enright commented on the theatre’s post saying: “This is very disappointing of Milton Keynes Theatre and really is not good enough.

“Our five-year-old daughter was very upset being told this news outside the theatre this morning with her Nanny and Grandad.“We are still yet to receive any email from the theatre/ticket seller regarding the cancellation of today’s performance and no email detailing the refund procedure.”

Lauren Prydderch said: “Appallingly handled by both the production company and the theatre; decision to cancel made either far too late or steps simply not taken quickly enough by Box Office, as well as a total lack of appropriate staff visibility/accountability on the door to deal with disappointed families.”

Rebecca Anne said: “Such a shame nobody could be bothered to contact ticket holders in advance. Showing up at the door after travelling over an hour with an excited child only to be told it was cancelled wasn't exactly brilliant customer service.

“Understandably couldn't be helped but if the company had cancelled it before 9, surely ticket holders could have been informed to save fuel, considering the cost of living crisis.

“Disappointed doesn't even cover it to both parties for the lack of communication.”

