School of Rock will visit Northampton next month. Photo: Paul Scoltas

A popular musical will take to the stage in Northampton next month for a total of nine shows.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning West End show - ‘School of Rock’ - heads to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate in June, as part of a UK tour.

Based on the film, this musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to earn money by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There he turns a class into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, rock band.

Featuring 14 new songs from Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the film, this show delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equal doses.

School of Rock blasts its way onto the Derngate stage from Monday June 6 to Saturday June 11 at 7.30pm with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets can be booked on the theatre’s website.