Hit musical ‘School of Rock’ to play nine shows at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate next month

There are 14 news songs in the stage show

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 10:15 am
School of Rock will visit Northampton next month. Photo: Paul Scoltas
School of Rock will visit Northampton next month. Photo: Paul Scoltas

A popular musical will take to the stage in Northampton next month for a total of nine shows.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning West End show - ‘School of Rock’ - heads to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate in June, as part of a UK tour.

Based on the film, this musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to earn money by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

There he turns a class into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, rock band.

Featuring 14 new songs from Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the film, this show delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equal doses.

School of Rock blasts its way onto the Derngate stage from Monday June 6 to Saturday June 11 at 7.30pm with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets can be booked on the theatre’s website.

The performance is recommended for ages 8 and upwards.

NorthamptonAndrew Lloyd WebberDerngateWest End