A popular musical will take to the stage in Northampton next month for a total of nine shows.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning West End show - ‘School of Rock’ - heads to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate in June, as part of a UK tour.
Based on the film, this musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who decides to earn money by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.
There he turns a class into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, rock band.
Featuring 14 new songs from Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the film, this show delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equal doses.
School of Rock blasts its way onto the Derngate stage from Monday June 6 to Saturday June 11 at 7.30pm with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.
Tickets can be booked on the theatre’s website.
The performance is recommended for ages 8 and upwards.