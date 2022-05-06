Here's how to get tickets for Sara Pascoe's show at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Multi award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe has announced a 50-date tour with her new show, ‘Success Story’.
The tour kicks off in Hayes at The Beck Theatre on the November 10, 2022 and concludes in Basingstoke at The Anvil on the April 22, 2023.
The show comes to Royal & Derngate on March 10, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.sarapascoe.co.uk/sara-on-tour.
Sara Pascoe is a highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor. She wrote and starred in her recent BBC2 sitcom Out Of Her Mind and is the celebrated host of BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC’s Last Woman On Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.
Sara can also be seen in the new Amazon series Katherine Ryan Backstage, which is out later this year, she has also hosted the BBC’s Festival of Funny as well Live at The Apollo’s Christmas Special.