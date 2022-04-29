BalletBoyz return to live performance with their show Deluxe, which comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Tuesday May 17, fusing beautiful dance with original music in the company’s unique and unmistakable style.

Planned for 2020 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking all male ensemble, the production was one of the first pieces of work to be adapted in lockdown for broadcast, premiering online and later on BBC Four. The 2022 tour finally sees Deluxe on stages throughout the UK, as was originally intended.