Here Come The Boys! Strictly Come Dancing heartthrob added to show at Northampton's Royal & Derngate

Here Come The Boys

The TCB Group and concert promoters TEG MJR have announced that Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin will join fellow Strictly stars Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Pasha Kovalev, and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual for a 28-date UK tour in 2022 of the critically acclaimed West End smash hit show Here Come The Boys.

Graziano, Nadiya, Nikita, Pasha, and Karim will be joined by a spectacular cast of dancers, all backed by a huge LED screen and a lavish production.

The 2022 tour will take place between June 15 and July 24, stpoping off at Northampton on Friday, July 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On joining the cast of Here Come The Boys, Nikita said, “I had heard all about this show from some of my fellow Strictly professionals. I cannot wait to be part of it. From what I’ve heard, the energy and excitement created on stage is electric, and I cannot wait to visit different parts of the UK with such an impressive production.”

Here Come The Boys was a complete sell-out when it first toured the UK during the summer of 2019, making it the unquestionable smash-hit success of all the year’s dance shows.