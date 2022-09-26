Gripping drama The Two Popes returns to Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Anton Lesser and Nicholas Woodeson star in the gripping drama The Two Popes, as Royal & Derngate’s hit play from 2019 returns to Northampton from Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 October, as part of the theatre’s acclaimed Made in Northampton season.

From Anthony McCarten, the writer of the Academy Award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour and The Theory of Everything, comes the play that sparked a major motion picture

Nine years ago, Pope Benedict XVI stunned the world by resigning, the first Pope in 700 years to do so. What drove this archconservative to break with sacred tradition and make way for a former tango club bouncer and football-loving reformer with the common touch, to become Pope Francis?

Nicholas Woodeson as Cardinal Cardinal Bergoglio – the future Pope Francis, with Anton Lesser as Pope Benedict XVI

Starring Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones, The Crown, Endeavour) Pope Benedict XVI and Nicholas Woodeson (Baptiste, The Death of Stalin, The Danish Girl) as Cardinal Bergoglio – the future Pope Francis, this intriguing and entertaining play from Anthony McCarten premiered at Royal & Derngate in 2019 as The Pope and was adapted into the multi-award-winning film, for which McCarten was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Awards. Now renamed The Two Popes, the play is enjoying its London premiere at The Rose Theatre, Kingston, before touring the UK.

Directed by Royal & Derngate’s James Dacre (2020 Olivier Award-nominated Our Lady of Kibeho), with original music by Grammy and BRIT Award-winning composer Anne Dudley, the production is designed by Jonathan Fensom, with lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by David Gregory and video and projection design by Duncan McLean.

The cast also includes Lynsey Beauchamp as Sister Brigitta and Leaphia Darko as Sister Sophia, with Angela Jones and Malcolm James in the ensemble.

The Two Popes takes to the Royal stage from Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 October at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. For tickets, visit www.royalanddderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.