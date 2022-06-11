Four dance shows at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate theatre promise to please all Strictly fans

Anton du Beke & Giovanni Pernice team up for their show Him & Me.

There is a feast of dance shows coming up at Royal & Derngate in the coming weeks featuring Strictly professionals and celebrity dancers.

The Strictly bonanza starts with Oti Mabuse – I Am Here on Tuesday June 21 followed by Anton & Giovanni’s Him & Me on Thursday June 23, Strictly Presents Keeeep Dancing! on Monday June 27 and, last but not least, Here Come the Boys on Friday July 1.

Two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse’s show I Am Here is whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspiration that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream. From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to the exhilarating Kwaito, this promises to be an explosive night of dance and music. Ticket prices start from £27.

Strictly’s newest judge and fan-favourite professional Anton du Beke and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice team up for their show Him & Me, which isreturning by popular demand. Showcasing their unrivalled rapport, they bring audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun with a world class cast of dancers and singers. Ticket prices start from £40.

Strictly Presents Keeeep Dancing! is a brand new spectacular show featuring 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith and semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson. They will be joined by Strictly professional dancers Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu with music performed by The Wanted’s Max George, who himself competed in the 2020 series. Ticket prices start from £37.

Here Come The Boys features dance superstars Graziano di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Pasha Kovalev and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, joined by the sensational Nikita Kuzmin, alongside a cutting- edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures in a show-stopping dance extravaganza. Ticket prices start from £27.