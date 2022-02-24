Audiences can enter a world of nostalgia and magic with Disney’s classic 'Bedknobs and Broomsticks', when the brand new stage adaptation comes to Northampton next week.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison at the Royal & Derngate theatre from Tuesday, February 28 to Saturday, March 5.

The show will contain the original songs by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) including 'Portobello Road', 'The Age Of Not Believing' and 'The Beautiful Briny' as well as new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram.

When the three orphaned Rawlins children are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead.

Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.

Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

Miss Eglantine Price will be played by Dianne Pilkington, who has also starred in Les Miserables, Wicked, Mamma Mia and Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.

Emelius Browne is played by Charles Brunton, who has starred in the iconic role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda both in the West End and on Broadway. Other credits include Love Never Dies, Chess and Scrooge.

The show is recommended for audiences ages six and upwards.

Tickets are priced from £15 and can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.