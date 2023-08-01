Derngate 40th anniversary to be celebrated with fundraising Gala Dinner

This celebratory Gala event, held in the Derngate auditorium itself, offers supporters of the theatre the chance to enjoy an evening of reminiscence and entertainment, alongside a delicious three course meal.

The proceeds raised from the evening will go towards supporting the Derngate at 40 campaign, which focuses on providing opportunities for young people to engage in youth theatre, increasing provision for access performances, and helping to regenerate the auditorium for future theatregoers. The support received throughout this campaign will enable Royal & Derngate to produce and offer high quality theatre experiences for the next 40 years.

Local businesses can get involved by booking tickets for the Gala Dinner (available as individual seats or tables of 10), by offering prizes for the silent auction that will be held on the night or simply by making a donation to the Derngate at 40 campaign.

26,000 young people engaged in Royal & Derngate’s youth theatre activities and community led programmes last year, with an additional 18,000 engaging in its Unlock Theatre and Beyond the Stage opportunities. With the help of charitable donations, the theatre can continue to nurture future creative talent and offer bursaries to ensure that finance should be no barrier to a child fulfilling its creative potential.

Royal & Derngate offers regular access performances to many of its Made in Northampton and touring productions, including audio-described, BSL-interpreted, captioned, and relaxed performances. This fundraising campaign will help these services to continue, making the theatre more accessible for all.

Over six million visitors have passed through the theatre’s doors since its last major refurbishment in 2006, leaving the seating in need of some tender loving care, so another focus of this anniversary year is to refresh the current seating and keep the Derngate auditorium looking at the top of its game.

Royal & Derngate Development Manager Chris Smith said: “The support of local businesses and loyal theatregoers for our Derngate at 40 appeal is invaluable. With the help of their generosity we can continue to nurture future creative talent, to create an accessible theatre offering for all and to rejuvenate the auditorium seating to help us welcome many more audiences for years to come!”