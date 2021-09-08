Comedy legend Ross Noble is coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate THIS AUTUMN

Ross Noble is coming to the Royal & Derngate in Northampton this November.

Comedian, Ross Noble, will be coming to Northampton this November for a tour of his brand new show, 'Humournoid'.

What happens when pure comedy takes human form? What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up? Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing. What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. You can come and see it. This is it.

The extensive 54-date tour will commence from October 14, 2021 at Ipswitch Regent Theatre before making its way to Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Humournoid' will see Ross Noble perform a three-night homecoming run at Newcastle City Hall from January 20 to January 22 2022 and a finale closing show at the prestigious London Palladium on February 25 2022. Originally scheduled for spring 2020, the dates were postponed until 2021 / 2022. Tickets are on general sale now.

This follows his hugely successful 2018 tour ‘El Hablador' and Ross' onstage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his critically acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross is a regular on national UK TV and radio programmes such as ‘QI’ (BBC One), ‘Have I Got News for You’ (BBC One) and ‘Just a Minute' (BBC Radio 4). Ross has fronted Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave) and in late 2018 presented his own surreal magazine show for radio, ‘Britain In Bits’ (BBC Radio 4). Ross recently made it to the final and was runner up as a contestant in Australia’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’.

He has also written and stars in a brand new series of original comedy shorts for YouTube entitled ‘The Unnatural History Show with Ross Noble’. Episodes of this new nature-watch series are uploaded weekly with a fantastical twist documenting a truly once-in-a-lifetime spectacle: the magical hatching of the elusive and deadly Ferrototo Worm.