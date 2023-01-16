Brackley Players has put together a selection of short comedies, to make up a great evening of entertainment.

The programme includes A Charming Affair written by Robert Scott, Last Panto in Little Grimley by David Tristram and A Pig Tale by Kevin Jannetts and will be taking place Wednesday February 15 to Friday February 17 at Southfield Primary Academy in Brackley.

‘A Charming Affair’ sees a chance meeting between three young women whose stories you may be able to relate to. They then discover they have more in common than they expected. You may also recognise the theme of ‘The Three Little Pigs” in the ‘Pig Tale’ play which reveals an entertaining twist.

Brackley Players’ chair Josh Ryan said: “This is a time of year when in the past we have sometimes done a family pantomime, but this year we are doing something a little different. This is an evening of short comedies for our grown up audiences, that nevertheless have a bit of a panto theme running through them. It’s a hilarious selection of plays, which we are having great fun rehearsing. We hope audiences will come and join us for an evening of frivolity.”

Brackley Players will present their evening of one act plays on three nights, from Wednesday 15 to Friday 17 February starting at 7.30pm, at Southfield Primary Academy, Banbury Road, Brackley. Tickets are £10, with concessions priced £8, and can be bought in person from the Old Hall Bookshop in Brackley town centre or online at www.brackleyplayers.org.uk.

Tea and coffee will be available, and audiences are welcome to bring along their own cold food and drinks (no nuts).

For more information, contact Caryl Billingham on 07780 691783 or email [email protected]

Brackley Players is a group of drama enthusiasts who formed in 1972 and offer the local community the opportunity to participate in or watch good amateur theatre.

The group normally stage two or three productions each year and include farce, comedies, murder mysteries and pantomime.

They are always pleased to welcome new members both for acting and backstage positions.