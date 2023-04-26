News you can trust since 1931
Celebrate The Coronation at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre in Northampton

A great way to celebrate the Coronation come rain or shine!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 22:06 BST- 1 min read

We are delighted to be celebrating the Coronation on Saturday 6th May at The Old Savoy - Home of the Deco Theatre and have put together a great selection for visitors to come and enjoy the afternoon with us!

Main Feature - The Old Savoy Big Band will be on stage at 2:30pm performing Jazz favourites such as Hit The Road Jack and Sing Sing Sing. The band is made up of local musicians from around the county, playing a wide variety of traditional big band tunes to modern pop arrangements.

Tickets for the show are just £2.50 and can be purchased here: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/coronation-a-day-in-time-to-remember/

Celebrate the Coronation whatever the weather!Celebrate the Coronation whatever the weather!
Tours - The Old Savoy is a fantastic art deco style heritage venue - there will be tours available from 1:30pm. Come and see the stage where some fantastic artists have performed including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones along with comedy legends Morecambe and Wise. ____

Afternoon Teas - Treat yourself to an afternoon tea for only £12.50pp. The tea includes a lovely selection of fresh sandwiches, traditional scones and cakes. At only £12.50pp

Tours and teas need to be pre-booked - please call our box office on 01604 491005.

