Royal & Derngate Northampton, The Old Vic and The Wardrobe Ensemble are bringing Judith Kerr’s beloved stories to the stage for the first time.

The world premiere production of Mog, the Forgetful Cat will open at Royal & Derngate Northampton (Friday June 3 to Sunday 19 June) as part of its Made in Northampton 2022 season, before touring the UK in 2023.

Royal & Derngate Artistic Director James Dacre said “These magical stories, from one of the country’s greatest writers for younger audiences, have delighted generations of children. We’re thrilled to be welcoming back The Wardrobe Ensemble and to be partnering with The Old Vic for the first time to reimagine them for the stage.”

Helena Middleton of The Wardrobe Ensemble said ‘I absolutely loved the Mog books growing up. We used to have a book fair at my school and I would literally race there to make sure I was the first to get my hands on a copy. I am so delighted to be part of the team which will bring Mog to the stage and honour Judith Kerr's gorgeous stories and illustrations.’

The Wardrobe Ensemble (whose The Stage Award-winning Education, Education, Education transferred from Royal & Derngate to the West End) adapt Judith Kerr’s beloved and iconic stories for the stage, in a lively and enchanting production directed by Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton (Pippi Longstocking, Royal & Derngate), with songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large.

These timeless tales of family and friendship are brought to life to allow a new generation of children to fall in love with Mog. Suitable for ages 3+.

