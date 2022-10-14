Amateur dramatics show to raise money for Diabetes UK happening this month in Northampton

An amateur dramatics show will take place across two days later this month to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Psychologist and broadcaster Audrey Tang is directing, producing and starring in the play Steel Magnolias at Duston Community Centre on October 21 and 22.

Audrey, starring as Shelby who has type one diabetes, said: “What I love about the show is that it was written in memory of Susan Harling, the sister of the playwright, who died in 1985 of complications related to her type one diabetes.

Meet the cast of the Steel Magnolias performance. From left to right, they are Mandy Marriott, Patsy Wright, Lucy Fletcher, Audrey Tang, Helena Enright-King and Georgia Harris. Photo: Miles Fletcher.

“It not only celebrates the power of friendships but reminds us to seize joy in every moment we are lucky to have.”

The play was written by an American playwright in 1987 and was adapted into a film in 1989 – telling the story of a group of women in Louisiana who share family and friendship bonds, and support each other through life’s ups and downs.

It addresses diabetes directly, and reminds people of the signs and symptoms of hypos and where to seek more information.

Audrey has a strong personal connection to diabetes, as her mother had type one diabetes and died of pneumonia.

Her father also lives with type two diabetes and has developed serious complications, including losing his sight and needed dialysis due to kidney disease.

“It’s important to recognise that thanks to research, technology and innovations in the field – through the work of Diabetes UK – what happens to Shelby is now far less common,” said Audrey.

“However, we should keep reminding people that diabetes is serious and all too often people dismiss it and attach stigmas to it.”

This is not the first time Audrey has supported local charities, as she has been part of community productions for over 20 years.

More recently, she also likes to raise awareness and funds for specific causes. This began with a production of Calendar Girls in 2013 for blood cancer awareness.

Her most recent was an abridged version of 12th Night, ‘12 Nights in Lockdown’, in support of the Hope Centre.

Audrey will be joined by fellow cast members Patsy Wright, Lucy Fletcher, Helena Enright-King and Georgia Harris.

