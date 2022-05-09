All the venues and dates for Omid Djalili's Good Times tour

Omid Djalili is touring is Good Times stand-up show

Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid’s performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid’s stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.

With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili's renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.

A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omid’s drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.

Full tour dates:

18 May: POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION

19 May: POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION

20 May: HULL CITY HALL

21 May: BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

9 Jun: TRURO HALL FOR CORNWALL

6 Jul to 9 Jul:BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE

16 Jul: NEWBURY CORN EXCHANGE

21 Jul: NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

07 Oct: LEAMINGTON SPA ROYAL SPA CENTRE

08 Oct: ST ALBANS ARENA

14 Oct: ALDERSHOT PRINCES THEATRE

15 Oct: BROMLEY CHURCHILL THEATRE

29 Oct: HASTINGS WHITE ROCK THEATRE

10 Nov: RADLETT CENTRE

25 Nov: MIDDLESBOROUGH TOWN HALL

26 Nov: HALIFAX NEW VICTORIA THEATRE