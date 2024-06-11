The Wizard of Oz – Adult Panto at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

14th February 2025 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pmAdult Panto returns to The Old Savoy – Home of The Deco Theatre!Follow Adult Panto Tour ‘over the rainbow’ for an all new adventure to the merry old land of oz in THE WIZARD OF OZ

Starring MARINA SUMMERS (Drag Race UK vs The World Finalist and Drag Race Philippines) as GLINDA, DIVINA DE CAMPO (Drag Race UK Season 1 and Adult Panto Favourite) as THE WIZARD and A’WHORA (Drag Race UK Season 2) as THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST

Get ready meet our ‘friends of Dorothy’ as you’ve never seen them before as they go off to see The Wizard in a naughty tale full of camp and filthy fun!

Age Restrictions 14+ Anyone under the age of 18 must accompanied by an adult.

The Wizard of Oz – Adult Panto

Contains adult material – including bad language and talk of a sexual nature

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm