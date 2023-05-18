News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK

The Upbeat Beatles November 9th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy theatre in Northampton

The Upbeat Beatles are second to none – powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read

The guys have an easy, happy rapport with any crowd, giving them a reputation to be envied as the best in the business. a band to touch them – 8 bars of “Twist and Shout” and you will know why! No other band can perform this song like the Upbeat Beatles!

The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you love the Beatles you’ll love this show, and if you don’t love the Beatles you’ll love this show!

The Upbeat BeatlesThe Upbeat Beatles
The Upbeat Beatles
Most Popular

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-upbeat-beatles/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

Related topics:PepperTickets