The Upbeat Beatles November 9th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy theatre in Northampton
The Upbeat Beatles are second to none – powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship.
The guys have an easy, happy rapport with any crowd, giving them a reputation to be envied as the best in the business. a band to touch them – 8 bars of “Twist and Shout” and you will know why! No other band can perform this song like the Upbeat Beatles!
The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation.
If you love the Beatles you’ll love this show, and if you don’t love the Beatles you’ll love this show!
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-upbeat-beatles/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005