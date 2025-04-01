‘The Ultimate Knockout’: A day of fun for a great cause

Space hoppers at the ready.

Local charity, The Lewis Foundation, is pulling out all the stops to host ‘The Ultimate Knockout’, a day of high-energy fun, friendly competition and inflatable chaos inspired by the legendary TV show It’s a Knockout!

Taking place on Saturday, 5th July 2025, at The Elgar Centre, Upton, Northampton, this family-friendly fundraiser invites teams of six to tackle outrageous obstacle courses, foam-filled challenges and giant inflatables. All proceeds will go to The Lewis Foundation, assisting in its mission to deliver over 2,000 gift bags every month to 17 hospitals across the region, including Northampton General and Kettering General Hospitals.

For anyone not old enough to remember, ‘It’s a Knockout!’ was aninter-town contest of skill and strength, which began back in 1966. It frequently featured water, grease, and silly costumes and ran on the BBC until 1982, returning for a charity special in 1987, the Grand Knockout Tournament, which featured members of the Royal family and a host of celebrity contestants.

Joseph Emsden, event manager at The Lewis Foundation, comments: "We can’t wait to bring ‘The Ultimate Knockout’ to Northampton! This event is all about fun, laughter and teamwork, all while raising vital funds to support adults in our region who are undergoing cancer treatment. Every splash, every tumble and every inflatable collision will help us continue to provide free gift packs and emotional support to cancer patients every day. We’re so excited to see the community come together for what promises to be an unforgettable day for everyone involved!”

More inflatable fun!

Participants of all ages (from 8+) are encouraged to sign up, either as a team or individually. For health and safety reasons, those not entering as part of a team will be placed in age-appropriate groups on the day. Alongside the fun and games, visitors will be able to enjoy a selection of food trucks, refreshing drinks and treats from The Elgar Centre Café and The Link Café pop-up bar.

Tickets are priced at:

· £12 per Adult (16+)

· £10 per Teen (12-15)

Fun while fundraising.

· £8 per Child (8-11)

Don’t miss out on this incredible day of fun and fundraising. To book your place or find out more, visit https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/event-details/the-lewis-foundation-presents-the-ultimate-knockout