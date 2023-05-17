News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

The Ultimate Classic Rock Show September 2nd 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy Theatre

Dust off your air guitars for an evening of the very best classic rock anthems from legends past and present!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read

Let them take you on a roller coaster journey of classic rock nostalgia, performing hit after hit, live with stunning accuracy and high energy accompanied by an incredible light and projection show.

Dust off your air guitars for an evening of the very best classic rock anthems from legends past and present! Let them take you on a roller coaster journey of classic rock nostalgia, performing hit after hit, live with stunning accuracy and high energy accompanied by an incredible light and projection show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over two hours of classic rock anthems from artists including Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles and Jimi Hendrix to name but a few!

Classic RockClassic Rock
Classic Rock
Most Popular

Tickets available from https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-ultimate-classic-rock-show/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

Related topics:QueenTickets