The Ultimate Classic Rock Show September 2nd 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy Theatre
Dust off your air guitars for an evening of the very best classic rock anthems from legends past and present!
Let them take you on a roller coaster journey of classic rock nostalgia, performing hit after hit, live with stunning accuracy and high energy accompanied by an incredible light and projection show.
Over two hours of classic rock anthems from artists including Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles and Jimi Hendrix to name but a few!
Tickets available from https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-ultimate-classic-rock-show/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005