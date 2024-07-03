The Ultimate Bubble Show Tour - 2025 at the Old Savoy

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
Wednesday 19 February 2025 2:00 pm - ends at 3:35 pmExperience the best in soap bubble entertainment

Join Ray, International Bubbleologist and Guinness World Record Holder, and help him in his quest to complete the bubble game and make the ultimate bubble.

This is a fast paced show full of high energy and surprises as Ray uses various different gases to create incredible bubble sculptures, effects and magical displays.

Watch in amazement as Ray creates a volcano bubble, a soap bubble carrousel, a bubble ghost and even a tornado inside a bubble!!!!!

The Ultimate Bubble Show Tour – 2025

Join Ray and see if he can make THE ULTIMATE SQUARE BUBBLE

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm. Tickets £12 Adults and £10 Children and Over 60's.

