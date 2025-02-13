The UK & Ireland tour of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate as part of a nationwide tour

A brand new stage adaptation of the classic Agatha Christie novel can be seen at Royal & Derngate this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile reunites celebrated director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution), writer Ken Ludwig and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour.

The UK & Ireland Tour will open in September at the Lowry in Salford and comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 November 2025. The tour runs through to 2026 with further dates to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

The UK tour of Death on the Nile has just been announced

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “With a hugely successful tour of Murder on the Orient Express still delighting UK audiences, we are thrilled to be partnering once again with Lucy Bailey, Ken Ludwig and the team at Fiery Angel to bring another of my great grandmother’s most celebrated stories to UK stages.”

This is Lucy’s fifth Agatha Christie play since staging Witness for the Prosecution, still performing at London’s County Hall, and her second Poirot. “I’m delighted to be following Murder on The Orient Express with another of Poirot’s most famous cases, Death on the Nile. It takes place in the midsummer heat of Egypt and is one of Agatha Christie’s most passion-driven thrillers. A group of holiday makers attracted by the ancient beauty of the Nile find themselves in a living nightmare of jealousy and revenge. Trapped on board a pleasure steamer and adrift on the Nile, it’s a voyage into the heart of darkness”.

Royal & Derngate audiences will be familiar with Lucy Bailey’s work from her Made in Northampton productions of Agatha Christie’s Love from a Stranger, Ibsen’s Ghosts and Patrick Hamilton’s classic play Gaslight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Death on the Nile will be directed by Lucy Bailey. The UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel. Casting is to be announced.

Death on the Nile takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 November. Tickets go on sale to members today (13 February) and are on general sale from Friday 14 February. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk/death-on-the-nile or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.