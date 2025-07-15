The Sooty Show comes to Northampton

The Sooty Show!

19th April 2026 from 2:30pm - 4pm

Izzy Wizzy Let’s get busy – The Sooty Show!

Sooty heads into town in a magical new show to delight the whole family! Joining the nations favourite bear will be the legendary Sweep and Soo.

Sooty’s guests include favourites Butch, Ramsbottom and Scampi. Completing the crew will be amazing magician Russ Brown and Circus star Michael Jordan. Expect wonderful wizardry, thrills and spills and of course lots and lots laughs! Watch out for Sooty’s supercharged water pistol!!

A spectacular mix of magic , music and mess- guaranteed giggles for Sooty Fans old and new! Don’t miss it! There’s also a chance to meet Sooty after the show!

”A real treat for the children and a wonderful dose of nostalgia for the parents” – The Stage

Tickets £21 per person 18 months - 15 years £18.50 per child Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm