The Songbirds Singing Group from Towcester to raise vital funds for young people with cancer

Their incredible fundraising is a result of their member’s son - Dan who received devastating news, earlier this year, that he had Rhabdomyosarcoma in his right lower leg. He still has treatment to go through but Dan and his family are being supported every step of the way, by Young Lives vs Cancer. Dan has shown absolute resilience and optimism throughout this difficult time!Kat Stephens, Songbirds Leader said: “We are thrilled to sing to support our dear Songbird Manny and her lovely family, to show how much we care and are thinking of them. We are sending them all our hope, strength, prayers, and positivity”.Manny, Dan’s mum said: “We are so incredibly grateful for the support Dan and our family are receiving thanks to this wonderful charity”.Last year in Northamptonshire Young Lives vs Cancer helped 78 families to find the strength to face everything cancer throws at them. They gave out 51 financial grants to the value of £10,210 helping families to cope with the costs of cancer. The Cancer Costs report from the charity found that families with a child on active treatment spend an extra £600 a month.Sophie, Fundraising and Engagement Executive at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “Working with The Songbirds Singing Group has truly shone a light on what community and friendship can do for a family in turmoil and the charity as a whole. I can speak on behalf of everybody at Young Lives vs Cancer when I say just how grateful we are for the immeasurable support.”To support The Songbirds’ fundraising efforts go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-songbirds-towcester and for more information about Young Lives vs Cancer’s work, go to www.younglivesvscancer.org.uk