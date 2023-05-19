The Sensational 60’s Experience 19th April 2024 7.30pm at The Old Savoy

With a brand-new production for 2024. Join us for the musical phenomenon of 2024 with this festival of nostalgia. The show with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s. Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years this is the show to see. These legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

STARRING DOZY BEAKY MICK & TICH. Originally called Dave Dee And The Bostons formed in 1961. Changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich in 1964. In 1966 the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. In Germany alone in 1967, record sales outsold The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more. This fast moving energetic set from DBMT will have you dancing and singing in the isles performing hit after hit after hit.

THE TREMS (former members of The Tremeloes). The Tremeloes had their first hit with Someone Someone in 1964 and the world became their stage performing on it from 1964 through 2024. They have earned a fantastic reputation as not only one of the most entertaining bands on tour today but, also for their distinctive harmonies. Other hits include Call Me Number One, Even The Bad Times Are Good, and of course their worldwide number one hit, Silence Is Golden.

THE FORTUNES. Hailing from Birmingham England, the band first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name. Other classics include, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go. The Fortunes still continue to tour the world with shows in Australia, New Zealand and The USA incorporating a week long residency in the Fabulous Las Vegas.

THE SWINGING BLUE JEANS. The SBJ’s have a history that spans back to the early 1960’s. Over the years their hit singles ‘Hippy Hippy Shake’, ‘You’re No Good, ‘Good Golly Miss Molly and ‘Don’t Make Me Over’ have been the bedrock of the bands memorable live performances. The Swinging Blue Jeans have been led by Alan Lovell, faithfully carrying on the long tradition of the band. Peter Oakman continues with the band to this day along with Jeff Bannister and Graham Hollingworth who complete the line-up.

VANITY FARE. Formed in 1966 (often misspelled Vanity Fair, due to the similarity of the novel and magazine title) are a British pop/rock group famously known for such hits as, I Live For The Sun, Early In The Morning and the worldwide classic, “Hitchin A Ride” which scored the band a number one on the Billboard 100 in the USA. The harmonies of Vanity Fare a renowned throughout the sixties scene which makes them one of the best vocal groups still touring today.

Step back in time to when pop music was at its very best.