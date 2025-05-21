The Searchers will pay one final visit to Northampton Derngate on 15th June before their last ever show at Glastonbury

The Searchers, are to play their last ever show at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, performing on the Acoustic Stage on Friday 27th June 2025. But before that, the longest running band in pop history will pay one final visit to Northampton Derngate on 15th June, playing to some of their most loyal fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Merseybeat mega-stars were formed 68 years ago in 1957 and exploded in the 1960’s alongside fellow Liverpudlians The Beatles, working in the clubs of Hamburg and Liverpool before hitting the big time. Their debut No.1 hit ‘Sweets for My Sweet’ (Aug, 1963) was followed by two more No.1 hits, ‘Needles and Pins’ (1964) and ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’ (1964). A string of other hits followed including ‘When You Walk In The Room’, ‘Goodbye My Love’ and ’Sugar & Spice’, establishing The Searchers as a global act by the mid 1960’s. In the late 1970s and 1980’s the band was signed to Sire Records, becoming label-mates with some of the hippest acts around including Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna and The Ramones – who covered ‘Needles and Pins’.

They have toured the world many times, sold over 50 million records and drawn accolades from artists including The Byrds, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the longest running band in pop history has never played Glastonbury. Until now…

Frank and John returning from Australia in 1964

Guitarist John McNally, who formed the band when he was 16 years old in 1957 said: “A Glastonbury debut at 83! Can anyone top that? I don’t think life gets any better, does it? There will be a few nerves but in a good way, and we’ll be nicely warmed up from our shows in June. We can’t wait to see our fans again for this incredible final farewell.”

Bassist and singer Frank Allen, joined The Searchers in 1964. He said: “I have played shows across the world with The Searchers for over sixty years. Glastonbury has always been an ambition that has eluded us – until now. The Searchers are finally performing at the greatest music festival of them all. What a way to round off a tour and a career. I can’t wait to get up on stage and give our fans one final blast.”

The Searchers are famous for their attempts at retirement – but the fans won’t let them. In 2023 their sold-out 43 date tour was so successful, The Searchers went out again in 2024, performing in towns they hadn’t managed to play the year before. That also sold out. This year, 2025, sixty-eight years after forming, The Searchers’ famous Rickenbacker guitars will fall silent after what will arguably be the greatest live performance of them all - from the longest running band and hardest working in pop history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Searchers Final Farewell Tour runs Sat 14th – Fri 27th June 2025. The band will appear on the Acoustic Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Fri 27th June 2025

original Searcher Frank Allen (bass, vocals)

THE SEARCHERS UK TOUR

JUNE 2025

Sat 14

Guitarist John McNally founded The Searchers in 1957

BODELWYDDAN CASTLE

Sun 15

NORTHAMPTON, DERNGATE

The Searchers

Mon 16

LEEDS, GRAND THEATRE

Tue 17

LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

Wed

Thu 19

LICHFIELD GARRICK

Fri 20

BASINGSTOKE ANVIL

Sat 21

TUNBRIDGE WELLS

Sun 22

WARNERS LITTLECOTE HOUSE HOTEL

Tue 24

BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX

Wed 25

KING'S LYNN CORN EXCHANGE

Thu 26

EASTLEIGH CONCORDE

Fri 27

GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL