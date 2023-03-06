The Searchers - ‘Thank You Tour’ will be coming to The Old Savoy theatre in Northampton

The Searchers are back for one final tour. As part of the tour they will be playing at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco The Deco Theatre on Saturday 3rd June. This is a chance to experience a truly legendary band, possibly for the last time.

Come and see original members John McNally (guitar, vocals) and Frank Allen (bass, vocals), joined by Spencer James (guitar, vocals – Spencer has been part of the line-up for 37 years) and the newly recruited, highly rated Richie Burns (drums) on 3rd June.

The band has chosen to call this the ‘Thank You Tour’ as a mark of respect and appreciation for the legions of fans who have supported them over the years.

Fans will be treated to a full set of The Searchers’ best-loved songs, including ‘When You Walk In The Room’, ‘Goodbye My Love’, ’Sugar & Spice’, ‘What Have They Done To The Rain’ as well as their three UK No.1 hits ‘Sweets for my Sweet’ (1963), ‘Needles and Pins’ (1964) and ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’ (1964).

Also included will be material from the 70s and 80s, when the Searchers were signed to Sire Records, becoming label-mates with some of the hippest acts around including Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna and The Ramones – who covered ‘Needles and Pins’. This was one of the band’s favorite creative periods and saw them recording at Rockfield Studios in Wales (famous for Queen’s recording of Bohemian Rhapsody).

Keep an ear out for gems including ‘Hearts in Her Eyes’, ‘Love’s Melody’, ‘Infatuation’ and ‘It’s Too Late’.

The Searchers are the longest running band in pop history. They have been in constant demand for 66 years. Not even The Rolling Stones can match that: they’ve only been going for 61 years!