The Searchers Experience at The Old Savoy

Spencer James has been the Lead Vocalist for Sixties Legends The Searchers for the past 37 Years. He has performed all over the world and in all the major venues in every country.

Now taking The Searchers mantle forward on his own with his Spencer James' Searchers, playing all the Big Hits and more!

Hear all the Hits including “Needles and Pins”, “When You Walk In The Room”, “Sweets For My Sweet”, “Love Potion No 9”, “Sugar and Spice” and many more.