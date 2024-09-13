The Roy Orbison Experience
The Roy Orbison Experience is a celebration fronted by the incredible voice of Oliver Harris, who has appeared at Edinburgh Fringe & the West End. With a live band dedicated to faithfully replicating the iconic sound, it is guaranteed to be an experience that audiences and fans of Roy will not want to miss.
This is no look-a-like or impersonation, but rather a unique live performance passionately recreating the unrivalled voice, sound, style and vision of Roy Orbison. Expect a musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O”, including Pretty Woman,
Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely and we invite you to relive the classic voice of Roy Orbison with us.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm
Tickets: £24.50 per person
