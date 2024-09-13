The Roy Orbison Experience

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:03 BST
Saturday 18 January 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:40 pm The Roy Orbison Experience, the UK’s newest and most authentic tribute to the music of Roy Orbison, one of America’s most famous voices.

The Roy Orbison Experience is a celebration fronted by the incredible voice of Oliver Harris, who has appeared at Edinburgh Fringe & the West End. With a live band dedicated to faithfully replicating the iconic sound, it is guaranteed to be an experience that audiences and fans of Roy will not want to miss.

This is no look-a-like or impersonation, but rather a unique live performance passionately recreating the unrivalled voice, sound, style and vision of Roy Orbison. Expect a musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O”, including Pretty Woman,

Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely and we invite you to relive the classic voice of Roy Orbison with us.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets: £24.50 per person

