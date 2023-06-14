The Rolling Clones 2024 20th April 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you – THE ROLLING CLONES! A veritable time machine with all the pomp and circumstance of the wildest band of the swinging sixties and beyond! If ever you wondered what all the fuss was about an evening with THE CLONES will enlighten you.Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-rolling-clones-2024/

Or by calling The Old Savoy box office on 01604 491005

There are no better guardians of the ROLLING STONES back catalogue! Charisma, attitude, front-coupled with great musicianship. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you – THE ROLLING CLONES!

The Rolling Clones 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A veritable time machine with all the pomp and circumstance of the wildest band of the swinging sixties and beyond!