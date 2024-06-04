The residents of Eydon open their gardens for charity this Sunday

Eydon will open its gardens this Sunday 9th June, to raise much-needed funds for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

A rare opportunity to explore a variety of beautiful gardens in the idyllic south Northamptonshire village of Eydon. There will be an eclectic mix of gardens ranging from the large show stoppers, through to the chocolate box cottage gardens, giving visitors a real backstage pass into this picture postcard village buried in the heart of the stunning Northamptonshire countryside.