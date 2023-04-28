The Rat Pack Christmas Show 10th November 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Swing into the Christmas season with The Rat Pack and their famous Christmas Concert. The Official UK No: 1 Tribute show as voted by The Agents Association of Great Britain for three successive years, arrives direct From London’s Leicester Square Theatre, The 02 and a Royal Command Performance.

The star-studded cast of the UK’s original and longest running Rat Pack show … have achieved many accolades and awards after appearances worldwide, including seasons in The West End, A Royal Command Performance and numerous T.V shows including Strictly Come Dancing for The BBC. The show also had the honour of being voted the number 1 Tribute Show by The Agents Association of Great Britain, at The National Tribute Awards for three consecutive years. These supremely talented cast members include: Des Coleman (Eastenders) and now a popular Weather Presenter for ITV as Sammy Davis Jnr, Paul Drakeley (Inside Out) as Dean Martin and Ol’ Blue Eyes himself in the shape of David Alacey (Lovejoy). David’s acclaimed portrayal of Sinatra has been described as “Too close for Comfort” by The Sinatra Estate and Las Vegas Legend – original Rat Pack member Buddy Greco claimed that David “Really is Sinatra – it’s frightening!”

Together they amaze audiences with their recreation of the music of Sinatra, Martin and Davis, in a fabulous show which brings the style and excitement of the Las Vegas heyday to vivid life. Including all the great hits – My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore and Many more. Along with the classic swinging Big Band sounds and arrangements of Nelson Riddle, Don Costa and Billy May, the production also features some special material written especially for the show by Buddy Greco himself and performed under the direction of popular BBC Musical Director – Mac Shone at the piano. To add even more Glitz, just as fellow performers would join the real legends when they performed at The Sands, that element of excitement also features in this show. In recent performances the glamorous Mia Perry has joined the cast as Nancy Sinatra alongside Northampton’s very own Emmerdale and Midsomer Murders Star Tony Howes as Song and Dance Man – Donald O’Connor adding even more fun from Hollywood’s golden age to proceedings. So be prepared for some surprises along the way.

The Rat Pack Christmas Show

Featuring holiday favourites such as “Winter Wonderland”, “Let It Snow” and of course “White Christmas”. This special early Christmas treat is guaranteed to bring back festive memories for all the family It really is The Most Wonderful Time of The Year!