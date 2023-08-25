News you can trust since 1931
The Pomfret Arms in Northampton hosts beer festival

Featuring Vegan beers and ales from Coventry Breweries.
By Jacky MooreContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read

Join us for a beer festival this August bank holiday weekend at The Pomfret Arms, Cotton End Northampton. It's going to be awesome! You'll get to try ales from two of Coventry's finest breweries, Twisted Barrel Brewery and Byatt's Brewery. They are each bringing 3 of their best brews! Music, with Pomfret Parlez DJs all day Saturday and The Steve O'Gorman Quartet Sunday Afternoon. Food Availible all day Saturday and Sunday Roasts 12.30pm to 7pm

