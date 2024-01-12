The Picturedrome celebrates One More Time Club Night's 5th Birthday with Hed Kandi's DJ Mark Doyle

Get ready to dance the night away as resident & creator DJ Ian Loveshack sets the stage on fire with his infectious mixes of classics anthems from Show Me Love to Insonmia bringing the back the memories of those hands in moments while singing at the top of your voice, accompanied by Rob Griffin adds a captivating touch with his soulful saxophone melodies and to make this night even more unforgettable, Mr Stixx will mesmerize the crowd with his energetic percussion skills and dance moves . Don’t miss out on this ultimate club experience that will transport you back in time and keep you begging for One More Time.