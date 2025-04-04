The Old Time Sailors are setting sail for Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Audiences are invited to jump aboard the good ship The Sailorette and join the raggle taggle band of sea gypsies, when Old Time Sailors arrive at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Saturday 26 April, for an adventure on the high seas; time travel, theatre and roaring tunes!

The Motley Crew will be charting a course for the 19th century, a period of intrepid nautical exploration, camaraderie and chaos, immersing everyone in an evening of traditional seafaring music, with songs and shanties infused with Celtic Rock, punk and ska, among other surprises.

Led by Captain Nicholas Moffatt the ensemble of 20 brave musicians, with multiple voices and over 30 traditional and modern instruments, play a repertoire of over 40 songs. The band play fully unplugged to ensure a dynamic and interactive experience.

Promising a feel good, endorphin elevating, sensory-popping show unmatched in its musical genre, with a magnificent stage set and realistic traditional dress, Old Time Sailors will bring a night of foot-stomping, dancing and singing aboard their trusty 19th century vessel.

Old Time Sailors

Seafaring fancy dress is wholeheartedly encouraged, for this adventure at sea as one of the Old Time Sailors’ shipmates.

Old Time Sailors take to the Derngate stage on Saturday 26 April at 7.30pm. Tickets – priced £18* – can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/old-time-sailors or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.