The Old Savoy Jazz Band: We’ll Meet Again November 19th 2023 3.30pm at The Old Savoy

An afternoon of 30’s and 40’s inspired wartime jazz. Featuring house favourites: Fern Roach, Clive Fletcher and performing group The Starlight Sisters!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read

An afternoon of 30’s and 40’s inspired wartime jazz.

Featuring house favourites: Fern Roach, Clive Fletcher and performing group The Starlight Sisters!

Optional Afternoon Tea-join us just for the music or treat yourselves to a delicious afternoon tea while you watch, dance and sing along!

The Old Savoy Jazz BandThe Old Savoy Jazz Band
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/29588/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

