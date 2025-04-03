The official re-opening of The Shoosmith Gallery
We’re excited to announce the grand re-opening of The Shoosmith Gallery at Delapré Abbey on Monday 14th April! Since 2020, our charity has preserved and promoted the works of Thurston Laidlaw Shoosmith (1865–1933) and Fanny Violet Shoosmith (1871–1925), self-taught artists who shaped Northampton’s art scene.
Thurston was a Royal Society of British Artists member, and the Shoosmith family founded a respected local law firm. Our mission is to honour their legacy by making art accessible, engaging diverse audiences, and promoting art therapy for well-being and trauma relief.
We can't wait to share this stunning collection of watercolour artworks with you, come and visit us!
Gallery hours are Monday to Friday: 10am to 4pm
Free entrance and free parking with accessible facilities.