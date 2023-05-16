With the company’s usual fabulous dancing, gorgeous costumes, crystal clear story-telling and sumptuous music, this is the perfect Christmas show for the whole family!

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-nutcracker/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or By calling our box office on 01604 491005

Back with another dazzling treat, the Let’s All Dance Ballet Company presents their family festive favourite! With the company’s usual fabulous dancing, gorgeous costumes, crystal clear story-telling and sumptuous music, this is the perfect Christmas show for the whole family!

Let’s All Dance Ballet Company makes high-quality ballet accessible and fun for children and families, immersing them in the spectacular world of professional dance.

Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel through magical lands, and meet the Mouse King, Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy in the beautiful Land of Sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUITABLE FOR ALL AGES, especially children (inc. those with special needs)

RUNNING TIME: 52 mins (no interval)

Photo opportunity with dancers on stage after every performance!

‘Thank you for this excellent show! What a magical ending to 2022!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

★★★★★

Melina

Sadler’s Wells, London, December 2022

‘It was magical from start to finish. The whole family loved it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexia

Old Market, Brighton, December 2022

‘Oustanding performance!’

Sean

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawth, Crawley, December 2022

‘You are amazing. I loved it.”

Jojo, aged 6