The Northampton Croquet Club’s Official Grand Open Day on 18th June

Northampton Croquet Club have relocated to Roade and to celebrate its opening and to advertise for new members we are holding a FREE Open Day on 18th June.
By Glynis DaviesContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read

Northampton Croquet Club can be located behind the Bowls Club of The Leys. The day will consist of taster sessions from our members on how to play the game followed by a demonstration game later in the afternoon from two of Englands top croquet players. Croquet is fun and competitive ideal for all the family- come along and give it go. Entry is FREE all you need are flat shoes and we will supply the equipment.

For Free Family Fun try Croquet!
