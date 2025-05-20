The new Northants Makers Market starts this Saturday

On Saturday 24th May, the Northants Makers Market will be showcasing products from new local creatives to established artists who display their work internationally.

Organised by The Creative Place (TCP) and supported by West Northamptonshire Council, the first Northants Makers Market this Saturday will feature 15 stalls on Northampton Market Square running from 11am – 4pm.

This Saturday’s traders include:

Chapelside Ceramics – based in Weston Favell’s Clay Chapel, Karen sells a unique range of hand-made ceramics, working with stoneware to make high quality pieces, including some new polar bear sculptures!

Jack Savage – Jack is an award-winning fine art photographer, digital and mixed media artist, and gallery owner from Northampton with gallery representation in Paris, New York, London and Milan.

Georgia de la Bertauche-Bull – Georgia is a local artist whose work explores the complexities of living with chronic illness through the art of photomontage. She’ll be selling prints and badges.

PHOTOMAFIA BOOKS - Within PHOTOMAFIA’s photography studio they also run the PHOTOMAFIA bookshop. This bookshop not only offers a carefully curated selection of books but also hosts workshops and events that inspire and connect creatives from all walks of life.

Moondrop Studio – Stacey makes celestial inspired jewellery made from recycled silver, ethically sourced gemstones and freshwater pearls. Her pieces are designed to capture the night sky and natural wonders.

Northants Authors – a collective of local authors working in varied genres from Historical to Children’s to Sci-Fi. One of the books that will be on sale even starts its story on Northampton’s Market Square.

As well as the traders, Not Normal Records will be DJing on the square throughout the day and the public are also invited to join UrbanSketchers to try out their drawing group – materials provided!

The Creative Place, possibly the smallest arts centre in the world, seeks to support and connect creatives, and showcase the wide range of creativity in Northamptonshire. The opportunity to have a stall at future Makers Markets is open to all Northants creatives and artists working in the Creative Industries. Anyone interested should get in touch at [email protected].

Those interested in keeping up-to-date with TCP activities and events, can visit The Creative Place – For Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers or sign up to the mailing list here The Creative Place