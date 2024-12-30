The Nene Valley Community Band are on the look out for new brass players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anyone’s New Year’s resolution to play in the NVCB band! Please drop us a message if this is something that might interest you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hi My Name is Frances I’m on the NVCB committee which is great, I love it. I’m responsible for the Facebook page, alongside Sarah, our tuba player.

We start back our band rehearsals on the 6th January. We have Matt Haddock who is a fabulous conductor who is so patience with every single person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no pressure during these rehearsals with Matt's favourite line being: "Wrong notes don't matter but let's get the timing right".

If you’re interested don’t Hesitate to contact or message!

Nene Valley Community Band (NVCB) is a non- auditioning concert band that meets at Brixworth Village Hall on Monday Evenings. Doors open at 6.45pm and we are seated ready to play by 7pm, playing until 9pm with a 15 minute break.

The Music we play is around Grade 3-4 We are playing grade 3+ with a wide variety of styles and Delving into more in-depth and difficult pieces

We are a very friendly and inclusive band.

The instruments currently represented are flute, Clarinet, Oboe, alto sax, tenor sax, baritone sax, trumpets , french horn, euphonium, trombone, tuba, drum kit.