The Nene Valley Community Band are on the look out for new brass players
Hi My Name is Frances I’m on the NVCB committee which is great, I love it. I’m responsible for the Facebook page, alongside Sarah, our tuba player.
We start back our band rehearsals on the 6th January. We have Matt Haddock who is a fabulous conductor who is so patience with every single person.
There is no pressure during these rehearsals with Matt's favourite line being: "Wrong notes don't matter but let's get the timing right".
Nene Valley Community Band (NVCB) is a non- auditioning concert band that meets at Brixworth Village Hall on Monday Evenings. Doors open at 6.45pm and we are seated ready to play by 7pm, playing until 9pm with a 15 minute break.
The Music we play is around Grade 3-4 We are playing grade 3+ with a wide variety of styles and Delving into more in-depth and difficult pieces
We are a very friendly and inclusive band.
The instruments currently represented are flute, Clarinet, Oboe, alto sax, tenor sax, baritone sax, trumpets , french horn, euphonium, trombone, tuba, drum kit.