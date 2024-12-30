The Nene Valley Community Band are on the look out for new brass players

By Frances Dickson
Contributor
Published 30th Dec 2024, 08:34 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Anyone’s New Year’s resolution to play in the NVCB band! Please drop us a message if this is something that might interest you.

Hi My Name is Frances I’m on the NVCB committee which is great, I love it. I’m responsible for the Facebook page, alongside Sarah, our tuba player.

We start back our band rehearsals on the 6th January. We have Matt Haddock who is a fabulous conductor who is so patience with every single person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is no pressure during these rehearsals with Matt's favourite line being: "Wrong notes don't matter but let's get the timing right".

If you’re interested don’t Hesitate to contact or message!If you’re interested don’t Hesitate to contact or message!
If you’re interested don’t Hesitate to contact or message!

Nene Valley Community Band (NVCB) is a non- auditioning concert band that meets at Brixworth Village Hall on Monday Evenings. Doors open at 6.45pm and we are seated ready to play by 7pm, playing until 9pm with a 15 minute break.

The Music we play is around Grade 3-4 We are playing grade 3+ with a wide variety of styles and Delving into more in-depth and difficult pieces

We are a very friendly and inclusive band.

The instruments currently represented are flute, Clarinet, Oboe, alto sax, tenor sax, baritone sax, trumpets , french horn, euphonium, trombone, tuba, drum kit.

Related topics:Facebook
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice