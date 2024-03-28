The Naseby Battlefield Project - 2024 Public Tour Dates announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lead up to this core battle in 1645, and how the key protagonists set the scene for the two hours, which would change this country forever...

The social history of the camp followers on that day the bakers, the dyers, the blacksmiths, the medics... what happened to them once the battle was over and the fighting was done...

The stories of those that won, and those that lost, and how 3,000 prisoners were escorted through London to Westminster and the 55 captured colours and standards carried with the prisoners through the streets.

The legacy of the New Model Army’s success at Naseby endured long after the civil war. Its disciplined soldiers and military strategies laid the foundation for the modern British Army.